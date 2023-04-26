Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Troopers investigating hit and run crash near Fort Hamer Road in Parrish

WWSB Generic Stock 6
WWSB Generic Stock 6(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit and run crash on Old Tampa Road and Fort Hamer Road in Parrish.

The crash happened around 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

We are unsure if there are any injuries at this time.

Troopers say the right turning lane on the roadway is blocked off right now.

There is a search underway to find the driver and vehicle responsible for this incident.

When more information is available, we’ll bring you those updated details.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.97.
Sarasota woman wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery
First Alert Traffic
Rollover crash I-75 NB at milemarker 216 cleared
WWSB Generic Stock 15
First Alert Traffic: Road reopens in both directions on State Road 62
Oscar Solis
Pasco Sheriff: Uber Eats driver brutally murdered while delivering order
Some strong storms possible
Rain chances continue today with stronger inland storms possible

Latest News

WWSB Generic Stock 4
Authorities investigating house fire in Sarasota
Cooler air down the road
The next cold front is only a few days away
img
BPEA Equity, Nord Anglia to acquire IMG Academy in deal - 11pm Report
ABC7 News at 11pm - April 25, 2023