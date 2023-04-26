Troopers investigating hit and run crash near Fort Hamer Road in Parrish

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit and run crash on Old Tampa Road and Fort Hamer Road in Parrish.

The crash happened around 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

We are unsure if there are any injuries at this time.

Troopers say the right turning lane on the roadway is blocked off right now.

There is a search underway to find the driver and vehicle responsible for this incident.

When more information is available, we’ll bring you those updated details.

