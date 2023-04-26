Troopers investigating hit and run crash near Fort Hamer Road in Parrish
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit and run crash on Old Tampa Road and Fort Hamer Road in Parrish.
The crash happened around 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
We are unsure if there are any injuries at this time.
Troopers say the right turning lane on the roadway is blocked off right now.
There is a search underway to find the driver and vehicle responsible for this incident.
When more information is available, we’ll bring you those updated details.
