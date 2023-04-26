Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Substitute teacher asked middle schoolers to ‘cuddle,’ add him on Snapchat, police say

KeShawn Belcher, 21, is being held without bond at the Jackson County Detention Center.
KeShawn Belcher, 21, is being held without bond at the Jackson County Detention Center.(Jackson County Sheriff's Department)
By WLOX Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) – A substitute teacher at a Mississippi middle school has been arrested following inappropriate interactions with students on social media, police said.

According to the Ocean Springs Police Department, 21-year-old KeShawn Belcher was arrested Wednesday.

The Ocean Springs School District said that on Monday afternoon, a student told school administrators about an incident involving Belcher.

A social media post then circulated Tuesday, alleging Belcher asked some students to be friends with him on Snapchat and that he posted inappropriate videos on the app.

Belcher also allegedly “invited one of the seventh-grade girls to come cuddle with him,” the district said.

Ocean Springs School District Public Information Officer Trey Brennan said Belcher was working at the middle school as a substitute teacher through an outside employment agency contracted by the district. Brennan said the agency was notified of the incident, and that Belcher is no longer allowed on any of the school district’s campuses.

Belcher is being held without bond at the Jackson County Detention Center. According to jail records, he is charged with one count of touching a child for lustful purposes and one count of child pornography.

The Ocean Springs School District and the Ocean Springs Police Department are still investigating. Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.97.
Sarasota woman wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery
First Alert Traffic
Rollover crash I-75 NB at milemarker 216 cleared
Oscar Solis
Pasco Sheriff: Uber Eats driver brutally murdered while delivering order
WWSB Generic Stock 15
First Alert Traffic: Road reopens in both directions on State Road 62
WWSB Generic Stock 4
Authorities investigating house fire in Sarasota

Latest News

FILE - Prakazrel "Pras" Michel, left, a member of the 1990s hip-hop group the Fugees,...
Fugees rapper Pras found guilty in political conspiracy
Mamie Ellis, a College Station resident almost lost her home after her mortgage company claimed...
Woman narrowly avoids reverse mortgage foreclosure due to communication breakdown
Investigators say the body of Oaklee Snow, a missing 1-year-old girl, was found in an abandoned...
Body of missing 1-year-old found in dresser; mother’s boyfriend charged with murder
U.S. Marine Jackson Forringer died during a training exercise Thursday, officials said.
Officials: 20-year-old Marine dies during training exercise
President Joe Biden and South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol pause after laying a wreath as...
US, South Korea unveil new nuclear deterrence plan