State College offers CDL training to fill truck driver demand

Get your CDL

Get your CDL
Get your CDL(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Bradenton wants to fill several truck driving jobs and these job vacancies require CDL Truck Drivers training. The State College of Florida has a program that is training these new drivers.

Timothy Burley is in week four as he reflects on taking advantage of this golden opportunity on the Suncoast.

“Think of something that doesn’t get delivered by a truck? Can you? I can’t either that’s why I’m here,” Burley explained

The program is an intense four-week truck drivers training experience.

The Classes and training behind the wheels are on the campus of the State College of Florida in Bradenton through FleetForce Trucking.

The program administrators say they want to help train the next group of drivers who will fill some of the 600 annual driving job openings in Manatee and Sarasota counties.

”Right now America is facing a need of 1.1 million drivers next year, here in Florida. We’re trying to aggressively achieve that. We want to train 35,000 this next year through the programs that the Governor has set forth. Our program is with the State College of Florida here in Manatee and Venice, " said Calvin Cooksey, Director of the Business Development for FleetForce Trucking.

