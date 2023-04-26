Sarasota County announces new forum for those affected by Hurricane Ian

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Long Term Recovery Group has teamed up with World Renew Disaster Services to conduct one-on-one interviews with Sarasota County residents struggling with recovery after Hurricane Ian. This forum is being initiated to help those still in need following the disaster.

The group will provide two locations for walk-in interviews and seeks to allow the county more ways to assess damages.

Barb Cruz, President of United Way of South Sarasota County, and Chair of the Sarasota County Long Term Recovery Group says, “This is an important opportunity for residents of Sarasota County to sit down with volunteers from World Renew Disaster Services and share their hurricane recovery needs”.

Cruz added, “This process is part of a community unmet needs assessment which will help determine who still needs help, how much they need, and develop a cost estimate for county wide recovery for those who are unable to rebuild or recover without assistance”.

Walk-in interviews with World Renew Disaster Services will be held at the following locations, dates, and times:

WALK-IN CENTERS:

Morgan Family Community Center

6207 W. Price Blvd.

North Port, Fl 34291

May 8th & 9th: 12:00pm – 7:00pm

May 10th: 1:00pm – 7:00pm

May 11th & 12th: 12:00pm-7:00pm

South Venice Baptist Church

3167 Englewood Road

Venice, FL 34292

May 15th -18th: 9:00am-4:00pm

May 19th : 9:00am – 12:00pm

