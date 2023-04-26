The next cold front is only a few days away

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Chances for rain remain mostly inland today. The upper energy support will again scoot across the state and bring a chance of severe weather to the Suncoast.

We may still get a shower or two near the coast, but the storms inland will be stronger and the Storm Prediction Center has increased the risk for strong gusty winds and hail.

The day will be warmer than normal, topping out in the mid-to-upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Tomorrow, our winds will become southerly and then southwesterly, increasing our humidity and making it feel even more sticky. The added humidity will fuel showers and thunderstorms on Friday as a cold front approaches.

Friday could be wet, mostly in the afternoon and evening. The front will continue to press southward over the weekend and Sunday looks nice with only minimal rain chances and slightly cooler and less humid air moving in. Boaters note: Sunday will be windy.

We will start the first week of May with cooler days and stay below normal for three or four days before we start to heat up.

