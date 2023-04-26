Manatee County FIT team prepares for hurricane season

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Piles of debris and damaged vehicles were sprawled across the grass at Manatee County Public Safety Center on Wednesday morning. The FIT team, or First-in-team, rolled up their convoy to get much-needed training for the upcoming hurricane season.

The team is made up of different departments across the county including Law Enforcement, Fire and EMS, Public works, and even transit. They are the first to put their boots on the ground after a hurricane or major event.

Deputy Director of Public Safety, Steve Litschauer explained the training revolved around teamwork.

“Law enforcement works with law enforcement every day. Fire, works are the same. But today, we bring those components that I priorly mentioned, because they have to be a team, a family prior to the storm and through the storm. So, not very often is the public works employee with the transit employee with the firefighter or law enforcement working arm and arm,” said Litschauer.

Crews moved their convey on a dirt road where they were met with a pile of debris and a vehicle. In a team effort, the debris was plowed to the side with crews assessing the situation of the car. Finally, the car was removed and then crews successfully moved through the road.

Litschauer explained FIT’s goal is to clear critical roadways like U.S. 41 and U.S. 301 allowing for access to hospitals and allowing for help to roll through.

Deputy Chief for East Manatee Fire Rescue, Paul Wren said that based on the obstacles crews can face after a storm, no one department can do it alone.

“Typically, you know, most fire departments don’t have some of the large equipment like public works has access to. So, the teams being able to operate safely and efficiently to clear pathways so that emergency services or at least the access for them can be restored, that is the most critical part of a post-hurricane response,” said Wren.

According to Litschauer, Hurricane Ian showed the county the importance of having skilled personnel to assist with water rescues. They will be adding beach patrol to help from now on.

