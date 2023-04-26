Juvenile, adult charged with shooting incident in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police Detectives have arrested two teenagers and charged them with aggravated assault with a firearm in connection with a shooting that occurred Wednesday. A nearby elementary school was briefly placed on lockdown as a response.

The shooting occurred in the 700-block of 10th Ave West just after 9:20 a.m. A 15-year-old juvenile and Rodney Dunbar, 18, are charged. Dunbar is the stepson of the victim.

According to detectives, the victim is currently in the process of divorcing Dunbar’s mother. The victim stated he exchanged words in passing with Dunbar and the juvenile outside his residence. According to the victim, the suspects continued walking, then both teens fired once at the victim.

The victim was not injured.

Detectives located the two individuals matching the descriptions of the suspects in the 500 block of 11th Ave. W., and they were positively identified by the victim. Rogers Garden Elementary was briefly on lockdown during the investigation.

Anyone with additional information in this case may contact Detective Jay Gow at jay.gow@bradentonpd.com, or call the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300. Tips can also be submitted at BPDTips@BradentonPD.com.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.