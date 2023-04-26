Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Juvenile, adult charged with shooting incident in Bradenton

Rogers Garden Elementary was briefly placed on lockdown.
WWSB Generic Stock 5
WWSB Generic Stock 5(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police Detectives have arrested two teenagers and charged them with aggravated assault with a firearm in connection with a shooting that occurred Wednesday. A nearby elementary school was briefly placed on lockdown as a response.

The shooting occurred in the 700-block of 10th Ave West just after 9:20 a.m. A 15-year-old juvenile and Rodney Dunbar, 18, are charged. Dunbar is the stepson of the victim.

According to detectives, the victim is currently in the process of divorcing Dunbar’s mother. The victim stated he exchanged words in passing with Dunbar and the juvenile outside his residence. According to the victim, the suspects continued walking, then both teens fired once at the victim.

The victim was not injured.

Detectives located the two individuals matching the descriptions of the suspects in the 500 block of 11th Ave. W., and they were positively identified by the victim. Rogers Garden Elementary was briefly on lockdown during the investigation.

Anyone with additional information in this case may contact Detective Jay Gow at jay.gow@bradentonpd.com, or call the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300. Tips can also be submitted at BPDTips@BradentonPD.com.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.97.
Sarasota woman wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery
First Alert Traffic
Rollover crash I-75 NB at milemarker 216 cleared
Oscar Solis
Pasco Sheriff: Uber Eats driver brutally murdered while delivering order
WWSB Generic Stock 15
First Alert Traffic: Road reopens in both directions on State Road 62
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups

Latest News

Generic Allegiant Air.
Allegiant flight declares emergency, returns to St. Pete-Clearwater after bird strike
Damage in Sarasota County
Sarasota County Long Term Recovery announces new forum for those affected by Hurricane Ian
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Troopers investigating hit and run crash near Fort Hamer Road in Parrish
WWSB Generic Stock 4
Authorities investigating house fire in Sarasota