Five New College professors denied tenure

Governor Ron DeSantis appointed 6 members to the New College of Florida Board of Trustees which...
Governor Ron DeSantis appointed 6 members to the New College of Florida Board of Trustees which will require confirmation by the Florida Senate.(wcjb)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - New College’s Board of Trustees have denied tenure for five New College professors during a meeting Wednesday.

Gov. DeSantis and his allies say that New College of Florida, known as a progressive school with a prominent LGBTQ+ community, is indoctrinating students with leftist ideology and should be remade into a more conservative institution.

A top-down restructuring is under way at New College, where DeSantis’ allies are carrying out what students and faculty call a “hostile takeover” and a political attack on their academic freedom.

Interim President Richard Corcoran had previously urged the aforementioned faculty members to drop their tenure applications prior to the Wednesday’s meeting. Inside the meeting, at least one student was removed for yelling an expletive at Corcoran and others pleaded for the trustees to reconsider.

In the discussion of tenure, counsel noted that the number of applicants for early tenure was a normal amount and one of the trustees noted that if they were denied that and put on the regular tenure track, the professors would likely seek work at other institutions.

The five professors who applied for tenure include,

Dr. Rebecca Black, Division of Natural Sciences

Dr. Gerardo Toro-Farmer, Division of Natural Sciences

Dr. Nassima Neggaz, Division of Humanities

Dr. Lin Jiang, Division of Natural Sciences

Dr. Hugo Viera-Vargas, Division of Humanities

The five can reapply for tenure in the next cycle

