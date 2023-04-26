Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Drag queens, allies turn out in hundreds to march to Florida Capitol and protest legislation

The performers and allies say SB 1438 is meant to suppress drag performances
Hundreds gather to protest bill aimed at drag shows
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of drag queens and allies from across the state gathered in the Capital City Tuesday to protest legislation they say aims to silence drag performances.

The bill, SB 1438, passed in the Florida House last week and now awaits Gov. Ron DeSantis’s signature to become law. It bans children from attending “adult live performances” including nudity or lewd conduct. It does not specifically mention drag shows, but opponents say the legislation is vaguely worded and intended to silence drag performances.

Protesters say drag is more than just a show— it’s a source of community for many and a livelihood for some.

Several Democratic lawmakers joined protesters on the steps of the old Capitol, speaking out about what they call legislative attacks on the LGBTQ community.

“We embrace all people and see diversity as a strength, not a weakness,” House Democrat Anna Eskamani said.

Republicans say the legislation, named “Protection of Children,” is about keeping kids safe.

“I believe that when children are exposed to certain things, just like adults, we can’t unsee, we can’t unhear and we can’t un-experience the stuff that goes into our minds,” Senate bill sponsor Clay Yarborough said.

After marching from Cascades Park to the Capitol, protesters went inside to the rotunda, where the room echoed with hundreds of chants as lawmakers debated on the House floor.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.97.
Sarasota woman wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery
First Alert Traffic
Rollover crash I-75 NB at milemarker 216 cleared
Oscar Solis
Pasco Sheriff: Uber Eats driver brutally murdered while delivering order
WWSB Generic Stock 15
First Alert Traffic: Road reopens in both directions on State Road 62
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups

Latest News

A third-party voter registration group working in Charlotte and Lee counties has been fined...
State fines voter registration group for alleged violations
Former Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum exits the courthouse Monday, April 17, 2023 after the...
Gillum corruption trial begins in Tallahassee
U.S. Rep. Greg Steube has announced his endorsement of former President Donald Trump for...
Steube endorses Trump in 2024 presidential race
2024 race heats up
Limestone professor talks about developments in 2024 presidential race
The governor of California is using recent events at New College of Florida to criticize...
California governor’s new video blasts DeSantis over New College takeover