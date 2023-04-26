Advertise With Us
Authorities investigating house fire in Sarasota

WWSB Generic Stock 4
WWSB Generic Stock 4(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Firefighters with the Sarasota County Fire Department are investigating a house fire in the city of Sarasota.

It happened in the 1900 block of 32nd Street.

Officials with Sarasota County Government tell ABC7 that the call about the blaze came in at 8:24 a.m. on Wednesday, and the fire was put nearly 15 minutes later at 8:38 a.m. at the home.

There are no injuries being reported, but fire crews are still on scene.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office and Sarasota Police Department have been contacted.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

