Allegiant flight declares emergency, returns to St. Pete-Clearwater after bird strike

PINELLAS, Fla. (WWSB) - A bird strike forced an Omaha-bound Allegiant flight to return to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Allegiant Air Flight 996, an Airbus A320, left PIE around 7 a.m. but reported a possible bird strike at 7:10 a.m. Allegiant later confirmed that this was a confirmed bird strike.

An emergency was declared and the planed returned safely to the airport. The FAA is investigating,

Allegiant Airlines issued the following statement, “During flight 996, which departed St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) today at 6:49 am local time, bound for Eppley Airfield (OMA), birds struck the plane shortly after takeoff. An emergency was declared, which is standard procedure to ensure that a flight receives priority handling when it lands. The captain returned to PIE, where the aircraft landed normally and taxied to the gate under its own power. Passengers deplaned normally and there were no injuries. The aircraft is currently being inspected and assessed. We are very sorry for the inconvenience. A replacement aircraft has been dispatched to continue the flight and take the passengers to Omaha, Neb.”

Bird strikes can cause severe aircraft damage and put lives at risk. To help reduce the chances of them happening, the FAA is researching new technology that would shoo birds away from oncoming aircraft. Learn more at https://t.co/GND2J8qz8M. https://t.co/yRSECCMwCg — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) April 26, 2023

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.