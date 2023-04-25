Advertise With Us
Two Sarasota County parks getting facelifts

Sarasota County Government
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Commission has confirmed that two county parks are getting facelifts!

Orange Avenue Park will be getting new sidewalks, restrooms, game tables, a basketball court and updated landscaping. The county estimates that project will cost $572,000.

Shenandoah Park on East Avenue will be receiving new benches, a small pavilion and new sidewalks. The County estimates that will cost $100,000.

There are no estimated start date of plans at this time.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

