Two Sarasota County parks getting facelifts

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Commission has confirmed that two county parks are getting facelifts!

Orange Avenue Park will be getting new sidewalks, restrooms, game tables, a basketball court and updated landscaping. The county estimates that project will cost $572,000.

Shenandoah Park on East Avenue will be receiving new benches, a small pavilion and new sidewalks. The County estimates that will cost $100,000.

There are no estimated start date of plans at this time.

