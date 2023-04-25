Two Sarasota County parks getting facelifts
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Commission has confirmed that two county parks are getting facelifts!
Orange Avenue Park will be getting new sidewalks, restrooms, game tables, a basketball court and updated landscaping. The county estimates that project will cost $572,000.
Shenandoah Park on East Avenue will be receiving new benches, a small pavilion and new sidewalks. The County estimates that will cost $100,000.
There are no estimated start date of plans at this time.
