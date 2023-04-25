Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Teens make big catch on prom night

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a post on Facebook that Mary Jo Mattingly caught a 7-pound walleye while fishing with her prom date Luke Lankford on Melton Hill Lake. (Source: Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency)
By Carissa Simpson and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – Two high school students in Tennessee ended prom night with a little fishing where they made a big catch.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a post on Facebook that Mary Jo Mattingly caught a 7-pound walleye while fishing with her prom date Luke Lankford on Melton Hill Lake.

In the pictures, Mattingly still has her makeup and nails on from the dance.

Melton Hill Reservoir is located on the Clinch River near Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.97.
Sarasota woman wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups
Father, 10-year-old daughter drown at Pass-a-Grille Beach
This is an ongoing investigation with the Sarasota Police Department.
Drowning at Lido Key
Floridians received a rude awakening Thursday morning -- literally -- when a test of the...
‘So sorry’: CEO of Everbridge explains what happened with emergency alert test

Latest News

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC
First Alert Traffic: Two lanes blocked on on I-75 northbound near Kings Highway in North Port
WWSB Generic Stock 15
First Alert Traffic: Lanes are closed in both directions on State Road 62 due to deadly crash in area
Police are investigating two mosque fires in two days in Minnesota.
2 Minneapolis mosques damaged by fire in 2 days
Wallace the warthog is still missing.
Beloved Pet, Tiktok star Wallace Warthog returns home!