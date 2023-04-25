Sen. Rick Scott announces ‘School Guardian Act’ legislation

NAPLES, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Sen. Rick Scott visited Naples Tuesday to outline his efforts to pass school safety legislation.

Sen. Scott formally introduced his School Guardian Act, which he initially outlined last month following the tragic shooting at a Nashville school.

The School Guardian Act creates a block grant program administered by the U.S. Department of Justice to support the hiring of one or more law enforcement officers to provide full-time security at every K-12 school in the county, paid for by the reallocation of unused portions of the $80 billion appropriated to the IRS in the Inflation Reduction Act. Unused portions of the grant must be returned to DOH by the state at the end of each fiscal year after schools report the number of guardians and resources used.

You can watch Sen. Scott’s comments below:

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.