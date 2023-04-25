Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Sen. Rick Scott announces ‘School Guardian Act’ legislation

Rick Scott explains his School Guardian legislation
Rick Scott explains his School Guardian legislation(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPLES, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Sen. Rick Scott visited Naples Tuesday to outline his efforts to pass school safety legislation.

Sen. Scott formally introduced his School Guardian Act, which he initially outlined last month following the tragic shooting at a Nashville school.

The School Guardian Act creates a block grant program administered by the U.S. Department of Justice to support the hiring of one or more law enforcement officers to provide full-time security at every K-12 school in the county, paid for by the reallocation of unused portions of the $80 billion appropriated to the IRS in the Inflation Reduction Act. Unused portions of the grant must be returned to DOH by the state at the end of each fiscal year after schools report the number of guardians and resources used.

You can watch Sen. Scott’s comments below:

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.97.
Sarasota woman wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups
Father, 10-year-old daughter drown at Pass-a-Grille Beach
This is an ongoing investigation with the Sarasota Police Department.
Drowning at Lido Key
Floridians received a rude awakening Thursday morning -- literally -- when a test of the...
‘So sorry’: CEO of Everbridge explains what happened with emergency alert test

Latest News

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC
First Alert Traffic: Two lanes blocked on on I-75 northbound near Kings Highway in North Port
WWSB Generic Stock 15
First Alert Traffic: Lanes are closed in both directions on State Road 62 due to deadly crash in area
Wallace the warthog is still missing.
Beloved Pet, Tiktok star Wallace Warthog returns home!
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks from the Treaty Room in the White House on April 14, 2021,...
Biden announces 2024 reelection bid: ‘Let’s finish this job’