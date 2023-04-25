Rain chances continue today with stronger inland storms possible

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The unsettled weather pattern of wavelets of high energy atmosphere drifting west to east across Florida will continue today.

We may see a bit more sunshine in the first half of the day, but clouds and storms will be likely, especially inland, in the afternoon and early evening. This is a pattern that will reappear again and again this week.

The difference between days will be the enhanced chances for storms on some days as energy aloft is greater. Wednesday and Friday should both be days with higher rain chances.

The state is still in a drought and the rain is needed. The rainy season usually starts around May 15, so these early showers are a bonus. Parts of West Florida are still in an extreme drought situation, and while this week’s rain will not be drought-busting, it will help.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.