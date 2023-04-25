Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Rain chances continue today with stronger inland storms possible

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The unsettled weather pattern of wavelets of high energy atmosphere drifting west to east across Florida will continue today.

We may see a bit more sunshine in the first half of the day, but clouds and storms will be likely, especially inland, in the afternoon and early evening. This is a pattern that will reappear again and again this week.

The difference between days will be the enhanced chances for storms on some days as energy aloft is greater. Wednesday and Friday should both be days with higher rain chances.

The state is still in a drought and the rain is needed. The rainy season usually starts around May 15, so these early showers are a bonus. Parts of West Florida are still in an extreme drought situation, and while this week’s rain will not be drought-busting, it will help.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.97.
Sarasota woman wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups
Father, 10-year-old daughter drown at Pass-a-Grille Beach
This is an ongoing investigation with the Sarasota Police Department.
Drowning at Lido Key
Floridians received a rude awakening Thursday morning -- literally -- when a test of the...
‘So sorry’: CEO of Everbridge explains what happened with emergency alert test

Latest News

WWSB Generic Stock 15
First Alert Traffic: Lanes blocked on State Road 62 due to deadly crash in area
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks from the Treaty Room in the White House on April 14, 2021,...
Biden announces 2024 reelection bid: ‘Let’s finish this job’
golf
Folds of Honor Golf Fundraiser - 11pm Report
ABC7 News at 11pm - April 24, 2023