Polk County officials warn of mosquito-borne illness after 2 horse deaths

CDC/MGN
CDC/MGN(CDC / James Gathany)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Two horses have died in Polk County’s Green Swamp area from Eastern equine encephalitis, a mosquito-transmitted illness.

Eastern equine encephalitis is a virus disease transmitted to horses and humans by mosquitoes. Officials say that the horses were not vaccinated for EEE and that there have been nor reported cases of mosquito-borne diseases in humans in the county.

County officials say they will respond with an aerial control on of adulticide and larvicide to reduce the populations of mosquitoes in the affected area.

To avoid being bitten by mosquitoes and to limit exposure, residents and visitors are reminded to “Drain and Cover:

  • Drain standing water to stop mosquitoes from multiplying.
  • Drain water from garbage cans, house gutters, buckets, pool covers, coolers, toys and flowerpots or any other containers where sprinkler or rainwater has collected.
  • Discard old tires, drums, bottles, cans, pots and pans, broken appliances and other items that aren’t being used.
  • Empty and clean birdbaths and pet’s water bowls at least twice a week.
  • Protect boats and vehicles from rain with tarps that don’t accumulate water.
  • Maintain swimming pools in good condition and appropriately chlorinated. Empty plastic swimming pools when not in use.
  • Cover skin with clothing or repellent.
  • Wear shoes, socks, and long pants and long sleeves. This type of protection may be necessary for people who must work in areas where mosquitoes are present.
  • Apply mosquito repellent to bare skin and clothing.
  • Always use repellents according to the label directions. Repellents with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone and IR3535 are effective.
  • Use mosquito netting to protect children younger than 2 months old.
  • Cover doors and windows with screens to keep mosquitoes out of your house.
  • Repair broken screening on windows, doors, porches, and patios.

