Pasco Sheriff: Uber Eats driver brutally murdered while delivering order

The suspect was out on parole
Oscar Solis
Oscar Solis(Pasco Detention Center)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HOLIDAY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Pasco County Sheriff announced the details behind what he called a “gruesome” murder that occurred in Holiday.

Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco said they arrested Oscar Adrian Solis, for the death and dismemberment of an Uber Eats driver who was delivering an order. Nocco said it did not appear that the victim and suspect knew each other.

The night of the delivery, the victim had been texting with his wife and was supposed to come home after dropping off deliveries but he never showed and stopped responding to her text messages.

The victim’s remains were discovered at the home on Moog Road that was the site of his last delivery. Solis’ roommate cooperated with authorities and provided them with surveillance video that showed the victim delivering the order and then the video cutting off. His remains were found around the side of the home in trash bags and crews have been checking around the neighborhood and nearby bodies of water.

Solis, 30, was detained by deputies Friday before later being arrested. He has now been charged with homicide while engaged in a robbery in addition to felony parole violation related to charges in the state of Indiana.

This crime follows a kidnapping and sexual assault of a DoorDash driver in Tampa.

