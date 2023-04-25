Advertise With Us
Much Needed Rain Comes to the Suncoast

By Leslee Lacey
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rain chances this week should help alleviate severe drought conditions in the Suncoast. Tuesday will be drier than Monday with a 20% chance of rain. It will also be brighter as the clouds move out in the morning and the sun appears. Most of the rain Monday was located in the inland counties. Tuesday morning may see spotty coastal showers, while inland counties will once again get the brunt of afternoon rain and potential thunderstorms. Expect partly sunny skies overall, with highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

The drought index for the Suncoast remains in the severe category. However every day this week brings a chance of rain and even a possible thunderstorms. Highs will remain in the low to mid eighties for the week. Tuesday will likely be the best day of the week to go boating due to the lower rain chance, and partly sunny conditions. Winds will be out of the east then becoming southwest between five and ten knots between the coast and 20 miles out. Seas should be around one foot with a light chop.

