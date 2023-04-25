Manatee County votes for contract negotiations for County Administrator

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Commissioners voted 7-0 Tuesday morning to go into contract negotiations with Jon Mast. The commission is considering the developer for the acting county administrator position currently filled by Lee Washington.

“I’m here to do a job and prior to becoming the acting county administrator, I was the director for community and veteran services, and that’s truly my role. Is to do the job the county has outlined for me. Whether it be in the current role as acting county administrator or as the director for community and veteran services. I want to be here for the community and do my best job,” explained Washington.

The commissioners agreed one major concern is the proposed salary for Mast. Mast would be making $225,000 a year with a $600 automobile allowance. Commissioner George Kruse stated Dr. Scott Hopes was making less than that and without the automobile allowance. Kruse also brought up the concern about the timing of hiring Mast.

“We have an interim county administrator whose basically being told to stand there and work hard to construct a budget that he’s not going to be here, or at least in that position, to present and now we have a new interim county administrator starting 15 days before the first public budget meeting that has to present a budget that isn’t even being prepared by that interim county administrator,” stated Kruse.

During public comment, residents expressed concern over hiring another acting administrator. One speaker even went as far as to criticize the commission.

“Removing and then re-instating the ceremonial chair of this board was the latest of many petulant squabbles. The vote to negotiate the hire of an interim county administrator who would be the third boss staff has had in less than three months would be laughable if it wasn’t so outrageous,” stated the first public speaker.

Other residents also spoke out addressing the fact choosing a developer for county administrator is in the best interest of the commission and not the best interest of the people. They also expressed concern that an acting administrator tends to become the permanent one. Commissioner Jason Bearden explained Mast couldn’t be permanent.

“First off, his wife is running in Sarasota County, and if she happens to win, they can’t move out of Sarasota County,” explained Bearden.

There still has to be another vote to decide if Mast will take over after contract negotiations. Commissioner Bearden will be assisting the county attorney with the negotiations.

