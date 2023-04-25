Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

First Alert Traffic: Two lanes blocked on on I-75 northbound near Kings Highway in North Port

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC((Source: ABC7 WWSB))
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a semi-crash on I-75 northbound, near Kings Highway, in Sarasota County.

The crash occurred just before 8 a.m. Officials say an SUV was traveling northbound on I-75 on the inside lane near milemarker 172. A semi was also traveling in the southbound lane in the same area. The SUV hydroplaned and cross into the path of the semi.

The semi struck a guardrail as a result and overturned onto its side.

All injuries were classified as minor.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.97.
Sarasota woman wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups
Father, 10-year-old daughter drown at Pass-a-Grille Beach
This is an ongoing investigation with the Sarasota Police Department.
Drowning at Lido Key
Floridians received a rude awakening Thursday morning -- literally -- when a test of the...
‘So sorry’: CEO of Everbridge explains what happened with emergency alert test

Latest News

WWSB Generic Stock 15
First Alert Traffic: Lanes are closed in both directions on State Road 62 due to deadly crash in area
Wallace the warthog is still missing.
Beloved Pet, Tiktok star Wallace Warthog returns home!
WWSB Generic Stock 6
FHP investigating semi rollover on I-75 in Sarasota County
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks from the Treaty Room in the White House on April 14, 2021,...
Biden announces 2024 reelection bid: ‘Let’s finish this job’