Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

First Alert Traffic: Lanes blocked on State Road 62 due to deadly crash in area

WWSB Generic Stock 15
WWSB Generic Stock 15(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol says both lanes on State Road 62 and County Road 663 in Bowling Green due to a deadly crash in the area.

Troopers say the crash happened around 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, and around 6:45 a.m. it was officially ruled a fatality.

We are unsure of how many fatalities there are and how many vehicles were involved.

For drivers coming into Manatee County, you should look into taking a different route because the entire of the roadway is blocked off at this time.

When more information is available, we bring you those details.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.97.
Sarasota woman wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups
Father, 10-year-old daughter drown at Pass-a-Grille Beach
This is an ongoing investigation with the Sarasota Police Department.
Drowning at Lido Key
Floridians received a rude awakening Thursday morning -- literally -- when a test of the...
‘So sorry’: CEO of Everbridge explains what happened with emergency alert test

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks from the Treaty Room in the White House on April 14, 2021,...
Biden announces 2024 reelection bid: ‘Let’s finish this job’
Some strong storms possible
Rain chances continue today with stronger inland storms possible
golf
Folds of Honor Golf Fundraiser - 11pm Report
ABC7 News at 11pm - April 24, 2023