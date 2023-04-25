First Alert Traffic: Lanes blocked on State Road 62 due to deadly crash in area
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol says both lanes on State Road 62 and County Road 663 in Bowling Green due to a deadly crash in the area.
Troopers say the crash happened around 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, and around 6:45 a.m. it was officially ruled a fatality.
We are unsure of how many fatalities there are and how many vehicles were involved.
For drivers coming into Manatee County, you should look into taking a different route because the entire of the roadway is blocked off at this time.
When more information is available, we bring you those details.
This is a developing story.
