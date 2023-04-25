First Alert Traffic: Lanes blocked on State Road 62 due to deadly crash in area

BOWLING GREEN, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol says both lanes on State Road 62 and County Road 663 in Bowling Green due to a deadly crash in the area.

Troopers say the crash happened around 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, and around 6:45 a.m. it was officially ruled a fatality.

We are unsure of how many fatalities there are and how many vehicles were involved.

For drivers coming into Manatee County, you should look into taking a different route because the entire of the roadway is blocked off at this time.

When more information is available, we bring you those details.

This is a developing story.

