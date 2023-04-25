FHP investigating semi rollover on I-75 in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a semi-crash on I-75 northbound, near Kings Highway, in Sarasota County.

The crash occurred just before 8 a.m. Officials say an SUV was traveling northbound on I-75 on the inside lane near milemarker 172. A semi was also traveling in the southbound lane in the same area. The SUV hydroplaned and cross into the path of the semi.

The semi struck a guardrail as a result and overturned onto its side.

All injuries were classified as minor.

