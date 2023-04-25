A few inland storms possible Wednesday

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There is a small chance for a few mainly inland storms developing late in the afternoon elsewhere not much of a chance. Look for mostly sunny skies on Wednesday during the morning with partly cloudy skies by the afternoon as the sea breeze moves inland. There is a 20% chance for a few scattered storms mainly east of I-75.

This time of year we have to look out for lightning that occurs with these isolated storms which can sometimes cause brush fires to occur. The high on Wednesday will warm into the low to mid 80s at the coast and upper 80s east of I-75.

Thursday we will see more of the same with just a few late day storms developing along the sea breeze as it pushes inland. Highs on Thursday will warm into the mid 80s.

Friday clouds will be on the increase as the first upper level low begins to move into the Suncoast. We will see mostly cloudy skies at times with a good chance for scattered storms at anytime during the day. It will be breezy as well so boaters beware.

Saturday we will see partly cloudy skies along with a 40% chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. We will see highs in the mid 80s once again.

Temperatures stay in the low to mid 80s (WWSB)

Sunday another little upper level piece of energy moves in from the Gulf which will bring a good chance for some showers and thunderstorms across the area. It will also be breezy on Sunday so look for the potential of some coastal advisories. The high on Sunday will warm into the upper 70s to low 80s due to the increase in cloudiness.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.