Clearwater Marine Aquarium breaks ground on Manatee Rehabilitation Center

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WWSB) - Clearwater Marine Aquarium held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for its Manatee Rehabilitation Center, commemorating a milestone for the aquarium.

The new center will allow the aquarium to accept the influx of manatees in need of restorative care, CMA will care for manatees recovering from the effects of seagrass and habitat loss that contributed to the Unusual Mortality Event on Florida’s east coast, red tide exposure, boat strike wounds, cold stress syndrome and others. T

“Clearwater Marine Aquarium is committed to the conservation and protection of manatees, and the aquarium plays a vital role in this effort,” said Joe Handy, CEO. “By educating our visitors and supporting research and rescue efforts, we can make a real difference in the survival of these gentle giants,” said Handy. “It is our responsibility to ensure that future generations have the opportunity to appreciate and admire these magnificent creatures in their native waters.”

Vulnerable to extinction, manatees are a flagship species and indicators of balance in their aquatic natural habitat. They play a vital role in maintaining the health of their ecosystems. As stewards of this threatened species, CMA’s goal is to educate guests about manatees and their conservation status. Visitors can learn about the threats to manatees and what they can do to help protect them. Guests will be provided underwater viewing access of stable rehabilitated manatees as they are acclimated for release back into the wild.

To date, CMARI has tagged and monitored more than 67 manatees for the Manatee Rehabilitation Partnership (MRP). The data gathered over the past 20 years is vital to ensuring the future health of rehabilitated manatees and ensuring the future success of the species.

