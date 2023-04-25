BPEA Equity, Nord Anglia to acquire IMG Academy in deal

BRADENTON Fla. (WWSB) - It was announced Tuesday that BPEA Private Equity Fund VIII and Nord Anglia Education will be acquiring IMG Academy in Bradenton.

The preparatory boarding school famous for its athletics department has been bought by the Asia-based private equity firm in partnership with Nord Anglia to expand international education. IMG was founded in 1978, the Company provides a sports-focused boarding school, sports camps, online coaching and college recruiting, and is known for its strong outcomes from the Ivy League to professional leagues. IMG Academy supports over 100,000 student-athletes, and helped place 30,000 students onto college sports rosters in 2022 alone.

“With Asia being IMG Academy’s largest source of international students, BPEA EQT sees strong potential to support the Company’s expansion across multiple markets in the region, including Singapore, India, Vietnam, Greater China, and Indonesia. BPEA EQT plans to leverage its proven sector expertise within education and track record from having supported its existing portfolio company Nord Anglia Education’s international growth over the past 15 years,” reads a release from BPEA Equity.

IMG Academy features sport camps for youth athletes, adult camps, a boarding school, including a post-graduate/gap-year program, events, professional and collegiate training, group hosting, and corporate retreats.

“Our purpose is to empower student-athletes to win their future, preparing them for college and for life,” said Brent Richard, President of IMG Academy. “We are constantly trying to raise the bar in pursuit of that purpose through our on-campus and online experiences. Simultaneously, our staff is passionate about growing the impact we have on the world, reaching more families, and helping them on their journey. BPEA EQT and Nord Anglia are ideal partners to achieve and accelerate those goals, and we are excited for that future.”

