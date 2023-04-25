Beloved Pet, Tiktok star Wallace Warthog returns home!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After being missing for several days, a beloved Suncoast pet with a large social media following on TikTok is home.

Wallace Warthog is only a year-and-a-half old. He was previously rescued by Sarasota Parrot Conservatory when he was only three weeks old.

Wallace has a large following on the app TikTok.

Wallace’s owner is a disabled combat veteran and the conservatory tells us the pair has an incredible bond. Wallace went missing Saturday night. After his owner ran errands around 4:30 p.m. he returned home at 8 p.m. Wallace was nowhere to be found.

After a push by the conservatory, it has been confirmed that Wallace was found safe and is back home. Workers tell us that his owner was having coffee and that Wallace strolled up like nothing was wrong. Aside from being a bit dirty, he appears to be okay.

