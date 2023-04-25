Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Beloved Pet, Tiktok star Wallace Warthog returns home!

Wallace the warthog is still missing.
Wallace the warthog is still missing.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After being missing for several days, a beloved Suncoast pet with a large social media following on TikTok is home.

Wallace Warthog is only a year-and-a-half old. He was previously rescued by Sarasota Parrot Conservatory when he was only three weeks old.

Wallace has a large following on the app TikTok.

Wallace’s owner is a disabled combat veteran and the conservatory tells us the pair has an incredible bond. Wallace went missing Saturday night. After his owner ran errands around 4:30 p.m. he returned home at 8 p.m. Wallace was nowhere to be found.

After a push by the conservatory, it has been confirmed that Wallace was found safe and is back home. Workers tell us that his owner was having coffee and that Wallace strolled up like nothing was wrong. Aside from being a bit dirty, he appears to be okay.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.97.
Sarasota woman wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups
Father, 10-year-old daughter drown at Pass-a-Grille Beach
This is an ongoing investigation with the Sarasota Police Department.
Drowning at Lido Key
Floridians received a rude awakening Thursday morning -- literally -- when a test of the...
‘So sorry’: CEO of Everbridge explains what happened with emergency alert test

Latest News

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC
First Alert Traffic: Two lanes blocked on on I-75 northbound near Kings Highway in North Port
WWSB Generic Stock 15
First Alert Traffic: Lanes are closed in both directions on State Road 62 due to deadly crash in area
WWSB Generic Stock 6
FHP investigating semi rollover on I-75 in Sarasota County
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks from the Treaty Room in the White House on April 14, 2021,...
Biden announces 2024 reelection bid: ‘Let’s finish this job’