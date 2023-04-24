Showers may bring drought relief

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After weeks of low rainfall totals that have sent some of Florida’s west coast into extreme drought conditions, a series of disturbances may bring needed rainfall.

The atmosphere is generally stacked to produce a west-to-east flow and wavelets of energy will be riding that flow, drifting across the state in a series of enhanced rainfall days. Even though the rainy season is still several weeks away, the rain fall totals over the next few days may be high enough to make a dent in the drought, or at least in the immediate fire danger risks.

Today starts off sunny and most of the day stays that way. However, in the second half of the day the skies will cloud up as showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms move in from the Gulf waters. Rainfall amounts could exceed 1/4- to 1/2-inch with the heaviest of the rain in inland locations.

