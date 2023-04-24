Advertise With Us
Sarasota woman wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.97.
(Florida Lottery)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota woman won a $1 million top prize playing a scratch-off ticket form Florida Lottery!

Leslye Jaramillo, 37, of Sarasota, claimed the $1 million top prize from the 50X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $890,000.00.

Jaramillo purchased her winning ticket from Super Stop, located at 3138 17th Street in Sarasota. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $5 game, 50X THE CASH, features more than $131 million in cash prizes, including 15 top prizes of $1,000,000! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.97.

