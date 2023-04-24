Advertise With Us
Sarasota County manages mosquitos population

Sarasota County is combatting mosquitos.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:08 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Mosquito Managment manages the mosquito population by a number of systematic techniques that reduce the population and lesson mosquito bites across the Suncoast.

The management team uses a combination of different techniques to keep people safe from mosquitos. For example, they raise fish to eat mosquito larvae, later releasing the fish into local bodies of water around Sarasota County.

Overtime, this technique aids in the management and the decline of the mosquito population.

During the rainy months more mosquitos are in the environment and that is why Sarasota County is gearing up to prevent any issues.

