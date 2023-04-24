North Port extends water and sewer on gateway corridor

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port held a ceremony Monday morning that kicked off the extension of water and sewer mains on Sumter Boulevard. The city said this street is their gateway corridor and an area for future medical and economic development.

The water main will be extended 1.5 miles and the sewer main will be extended 2.2 miles placing both just north of Interstate 75.

According to the city, the project is costing $3.8 million and is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, Coronavirus State, and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. Utilities Director Nancy Gallinaro said the goal is getting ahead of future growth.

“When I first arrived here, which is just over a year ago, we were ninth as far as the fastest growing city in the country. We are now second. So, just in a year we have elevated ourselves to that level and so that means we have to be very diligent in watching what kind of growth we have, where it goes, making sure that we have enough water, making sure we have enough capacity and we do,” said Gallinaro.

The city explained at its current growth rate, it will reach a population of 100,000 residents within five to ten years. Local resident Justin Willis has grown up in North Port his entire life. He explained the project is great but something more has to be done.

“Where are the additional connector routes between the east and west corridors? Where are the neighborhood connection roads that we were promised five years ago? Let’s have a conversation about these things we promised to do for the growth that we haven’t done yet. Until we put in those connector roads and we allow for the expansion of commercial and we allow for the expansion of more residential, where are our residents going to go?” said Willis.

Gallinaro explained Sarasota Memorial Hospital is planning on putting a medical campus near the interstate off of Sumter. She explained that any future growth is not possible without water and sewer extensions.

“This just gives us that opportunity to provide the services that they’ll need in order to grow in a variety of growth. It could be commercial, industrial, homes, communities,” stated Gallinaro.

The project is expected to be completed in a year.

