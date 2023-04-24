Advertise With Us
Medical Examiner: Toddler at center of St. Pete AMBER Alert drowned

Pashun Jeffrey and 2-year-old Taylen Mosley
Pashun Jeffrey and 2-year-old Taylen Mosley(GoFundMe)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023
ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - The 2-year-old boy found in the mouth of an alligator following an AMBER alert died from drowning, officials confirm.

The St. Petersburg Police Department and Pinellas County Medical Examiner released the cause of death for 2-year-old Taylen Mosley Monday. Mosley was the subject of an AMBER alert after his mother was found dead in her apartment of multiple stab wounds, following a welfare check. After an exhaustive search, Taylen’s body was found in a pond behind the apartments in the mouth of an alligator. The alligator was euthanized.

Thomas Mosley, 21, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the killing of the boy’s mother, 20-year-old Pashun Jeffery and Taylen.

Taylen and Pashun Jeffrey were laid to rest earlier this month.

