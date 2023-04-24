Advertise With Us
LECOM Suncoast Classics winner announced

The Lakewood National Golf Club hosted the tournament.
The Lakewood National Golf Club hosted the tournament.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The LECOM Suncoast Classics wrapped up this Sunday, April 23 and the winner of the tournament is Scott Gutschewski, finishing 21 under.

The tournament also raised money for local charities.

“This tournament donates money back to local charities, this is our fifth year, we will get very near or surpass a million dollars, and it’s going back to local charities,” said Tom Wedzik, LECOM board trustee member. “That’s what this is really all about, we give and we give back.”

