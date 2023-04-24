Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Florida gov in Japan ahead of expected US presidential bid

(Kaytie Boomer/The Bay City Times via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Japan on Monday to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other officials as part of his four-nation trade mission seen as an attempt by the expected Republican presidential candidate to improve his diplomatic profile.

During their meeting Monday at the Prime Minister’s Office, Kishida told DeSantis that reinforcement of Japan-U.S. ties is key to ensuring the peace, stability and prosperity of the international society, and the two exchanged views on regional issues, according to a Japanese Foreign Ministry statement.

DeSantis is considered the biggest challenger to former President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election. He is expected to announce his candidacy in early May.

He has already been meeting with Republican officials and aggressively touring battleground states in the U.S.

DeSantis’ trip, announced Thursday, also includes South Korea, Israel and the United Kingdom. He said it’s aimed at strengthening economic relationships and demonstrating Florida’s position as an economic leader.

Kishida welcomed DeSantis’ first trip to Japan and expressed his expectations that the visit will contribute to further strengthening of Japan’s relationship with the United States as well as Florida, the Foreign Ministry said.

During his two-day visit in Tokyo, DeSantis was also scheduled to hold talks with Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and business executives. He is also expected to meet with South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly. He is set to deliver a keynote address April 27 in Israel at an event marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of Israel.

DeSantis is accompanied by state officials and his wife, Casey DeSantis.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is an ongoing investigation with the Sarasota Police Department.
Drowning at Lido Key
Evacuations underway in Bradenton due to active gas leak
Scene is secured, residents returning to homes in Bradenton
A Sarasota family got a huge surprise after returning home
Sarasota homeowner gets surprised by gator in her driveway
First Alert Traffic: Two left lanes blocked on I-75 southbound near Exit 220 in Bradenton
First Alert Traffic: Two left lanes blocked on I-75 southbound near Exit 220 in Bradenton
FILE - Cans of Bud Light beer are seen in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.
Bud Light executive takes leave after boycott calls, reports say

Latest News

Wallace the warthog is still missing.
Beloved Pet, Tiktok star Wallace Warthog is missing
Floridians received a rude awakening Thursday morning -- literally -- when a test of the...
‘So sorry’: CEO of Everbridge explains what happened with emergency alert test
Father, 10-year-old daughter drown at Pass-a-Grille Beach
Pashun Jeffrey and 2-year-old Taylen Mosley
Medical Examiner: Toddler at center of St. Pete AMBER Alert drowned