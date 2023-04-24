Father, 10-year-old daughter drown at Pass-a-Grille Beach

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - A father and his 10-year-old daughter drowned after getting caught in a rip current at Pass-a-Grille Beach.

The sheriff’s office confirms the incident happened Sunday evening just before 7 p.m.

They say Michael Stephens, 42, and his three daughters, aged from 10 to 20 years old, were out in the Gulf of Mexico when they noticed an outgoing current begin to strengthen. After assisting two of the daughters, they returned to assist Michael and his daughter Isabella, but both were too far from shore, and the current had become too strong.

The father and daughter were spotted by helicopter just before 8 p.m. about a half-mile off the coast before being pulled from the water by a team from the sheriff’s office, Coast Guard and St. Pete Fire Rescue, the news release states.

Tragically, Michael and Isabella Stephens were later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

