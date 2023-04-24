Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Company expands recall for all 4-ounce cans of Geisha Shrimp

A recall expansion covers all lots of recently distributed GEISHA Medium Shrimp 4oz.
A recall expansion covers all lots of recently distributed GEISHA Medium Shrimp 4oz.(FDA via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) -The company that makes Geisha Shrimp is expanding its recall for more types of its four-ounce cans.

The company had originally recalled select lots of the shrimp back in February.

The recall of medium shrimp now includes all four-ounce cans distributed in most states from December 2022 to April 2023.

Kawasho Foods USA Inc. says the affected shrimp might have been under-processed, making it more susceptible to spoilage.

The recall says consumers should not use this product, even if it does not look or smell spoiled.

No illnesses or other adverse consequences have been reported to date in connection with this product.

Consumers who have purchased this product are urged to return the shrimp to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is an ongoing investigation with the Sarasota Police Department.
Drowning at Lido Key
Evacuations underway in Bradenton due to active gas leak
Scene is secured, residents returning to homes in Bradenton
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups
A Sarasota family got a huge surprise after returning home
Sarasota homeowner gets surprised by gator in her driveway
First Alert Traffic: Two left lanes blocked on I-75 southbound near Exit 220 in Bradenton
First Alert Traffic: Two left lanes blocked on I-75 southbound near Exit 220 in Bradenton

Latest News

A metal detectorist in Italy found a bracelet belonging to a World War II American soldier.
Teen metal detectorist in Italy finds bracelet belonging to American soldier from WWII
Sumter Boulevard Water and Sewer Extension
North Port extends water and sewer on gateway corridor
FILE - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass in the second half...
AP source: Jets agree on deal to acquire Aaron Rodgers
FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden, left, speaks as South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol listens...
Biden to unveil new efforts to protect S. Korea from nukes
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Prosecutor: Proud Boys viewed themselves as ‘Trump’s army’