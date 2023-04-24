Beloved Pet, Tiktok star Wallace Warthog is missing

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A beloved Suncoast pet with a large social media following on TikTok has gone missing. Now his owners are hoping that the public can help return him home.

Wallace Warthog is only a year-and-a-half old. He was previously rescued by Sarasota Parrot Conservatory when he was only three weeks old.

Wallace has a large following on the app TikTok. His followers enjoy seeing his sweet personality, but he went missing and now the conservatory is working to find him,

Wallace’s owner is a disabled combat veteran and the conservatory tells us the pair has an incredible bond.

If you have information on Wallace’s location, contact law enforcement.

