Beloved Pet, Tiktok star Wallace Warthog is missing

Wallace the warthog is still missing.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A beloved Suncoast pet with a large social media following on TikTok has gone missing. Now his owners are hoping that the public can help return him home.

Wallace Warthog is only a year-and-a-half old. He was previously rescued by Sarasota Parrot Conservatory when he was only three weeks old.

Wallace has a large following on the app TikTok. His followers enjoy seeing his sweet personality, but he went missing and now the conservatory is working to find him,

Wallace’s owner is a disabled combat veteran and the conservatory tells us the pair has an incredible bond.

If you have information on Wallace’s location, contact law enforcement.

This is an ongoing investigation with the Sarasota Police Department.
