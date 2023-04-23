Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Teen dies, 3 injured after underaged driver crashes in Missouri

By Jayla Louis and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 2:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM/Gray News) - A 14-year-old girl died and three other children were injured after an underaged driver crashed outside of New London, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Authorities report that a 15-year-old girl was driving a 2007 Hummer just after 6:30 p.m. Friday on Route O when she drove off the right side of the road, struck a sign and an embankment and then overturned.

A 14-year-old girl, 15-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, WGEM reports.

Troopers say the 14-year-old girl died on the scene at 7:30 p.m.

The 15-year-old boy was flown to St. Louis Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. The driver and 8-year-old both suffered moderate injuries and were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

None of the children were wearing safety devices at the time of the crash, according to authorities.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Copyright 2023 WGEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evacuations underway in Bradenton due to active gas leak
Scene is secured, residents returning to homes in Bradenton
First Alert Traffic: Two left lanes blocked on I-75 southbound near Exit 220 in Bradenton
First Alert Traffic: Two left lanes blocked on I-75 southbound near Exit 220 in Bradenton
Eli Griffin, a Georgia teenager who was left paralyzed after a crash, has died.
Teenager dies weeks after welcome home parade following crash that left him paralyzed
Venice is the shark tooth capital of the world, and the city will be proving it this weekend.
Venice Sharks Tooth Festival to kick off this weekend!
A Sarasota family got a huge surprise after returning home
Sarasota homeowner gets surprised by gator in her driveway

Latest News

Police say the shooters drove through the block and indiscriminately fired upon people in a...
Police: 12-year-old girl, 7 others shot at multiple locations in DC neighborhood
Tom Sawyer Island has been part of Disneyland since 1956, allowing fans to enter the world of...
Fire breaks out at Disneyland’s Tom Sawyer Island attraction
gator
Gator shows up at front door
rally
Walkout 2 Learn rally in Sarasota - 11pm Report