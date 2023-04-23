Sarasota City to consider alleyway beautification

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota commissioners held a regular city meeting on April 17th discussing a possible beautification to downtown alleyways. The idea was proposed by City Commissioner Erik Arroyo who said it’s been on the books since the 90′s. He explained it’s the commissions responsibility to make sure every corner of Sarasota reflects the flourishing and compassionate community.

The beautification involves splashes of color, breathe taking murals and creative expressions, according to Arroyo.

“We have seen the success of similar initiatives in other cities. Where the transformation of allies and or artistic master pieces has led to increased safety, community engagement, and a sense of pride for the residents. By investing in this program, we’re not only contributing to the aesthetic appeal of our city but also fostering a safer, cleaner, and more connected environment for all,” said Arroyo.

Ron Soto owns Soto Opticians on Main Street in downtown. He explained the initiative is great, but something needs to be done now to fix the alleyways that have overflowing dumpsters, trails of trash, and rotting food.

“This has been a problem that’s on-going for quite a while. The dumpsters and stuff that we have in our back alleys are absolutely disgusting. It needs to be cleaned up. Its bringing a smell to the downtown area, it is bringing rats, diseases -- it needs to be cleaned up and it needs to start today,” explained Soto.

Soto additionally explained its not just about the rodents. He said the disrespect for the alley’s are causing serious environmental problems.

“The restaurants clean their mats and take all the oils off, and all the oils go into our alleyways, and then from the alleyways -- again -- gets dumped into the bay. That needs to be addressed now -- all right so those things need to be enforced and then of course we can always make them beautiful later on,” said Soto.

The city is inviting everyone to an open house at City Hall on May 3rd to ask questions and learn about the about what they call the vision of public art in the community. That meeting is at 5 p.m.

