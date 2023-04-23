Remake Learning Days 10-day education festival

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Remake Learning Days is a 10-day festival of free events for children and families to learn and explore a broad range of arts, science, technology, outdoor education and more themes through workshops, experiences and hands-on learning.

A familiar face to many TV screens and a childhood favorite is the founder of this all-encompassing education program.

“If you know about Fred Rogers, that’s where it all began,“ said Bill Wegy of the Patterson Foundation. “It was the people who worked for Fred Rogers on his TV show that wanted to keep his legacy alive. So in Pittsburg they created the first “Remake Learning Days”, it was small but they started it.”

The director of the Suncoast Campaign for Grade-Level Reading helped bring it into a large-scale format right here on the Suncoast to the four counties of Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte and Desoto.

Thanks to a grant from the Patterson foundation, all of the workshops are free and open to the public.

Remake Learning Days takes place at several locations throughout the Suncoast, from April 21 through April 30.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.