Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Fire breaks out at Disneyland’s Tom Sawyer Island attraction

Tom Sawyer Island has been part of Disneyland since 1956, allowing fans to enter the world of...
Tom Sawyer Island has been part of Disneyland since 1956, allowing fans to enter the world of one of the main characters of Mark Twain’s book.(Source: HarshLight/Flickr/CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 3:15 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - An area of the Disneyland resort in California has caught fire, according to a news report.

The fire broke out Saturday night during the “Fantasmic” show in the Tom Sawyer Island section of the resort in Anaheim, KABC-TV reported.

The Anaheim Fire Department told the station there have not been any injuries reported. The extent of the fire damage was not immediately known, KABC reported.

Tom Sawyer Island has been part of Disneyland since 1956, allowing fans to enter the world of one of the main characters of Mark Twain’s book, KABC reported.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evacuations underway in Bradenton due to active gas leak
Scene is secured, residents returning to homes in Bradenton
First Alert Traffic: Two left lanes blocked on I-75 southbound near Exit 220 in Bradenton
First Alert Traffic: Two left lanes blocked on I-75 southbound near Exit 220 in Bradenton
Eli Griffin, a Georgia teenager who was left paralyzed after a crash, has died.
Teenager dies weeks after welcome home parade following crash that left him paralyzed
Venice is the shark tooth capital of the world, and the city will be proving it this weekend.
Venice Sharks Tooth Festival to kick off this weekend!
A Sarasota family got a huge surprise after returning home
Sarasota homeowner gets surprised by gator in her driveway

Latest News

Police say the shooters drove through the block and indiscriminately fired upon people in a...
Police: 12-year-old girl, 7 others shot at multiple locations in DC neighborhood
Authorities say a 15-year-old girl was driving with three other children in the car when she...
Teen dies, 3 injured after underaged driver crashes in Missouri
gator
Gator shows up at front door
rally
Walkout 2 Learn rally in Sarasota - 11pm Report