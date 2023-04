SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police detectives are investigating a drowning that happened at Lido Key just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 23.

According to the Sarasota Police Department, it happened at the 1900 block of Benjamin Franklin Drive in Lido Key.

This is an isolated incident and an ongoing investigation.

