Scene is secured, residents returning to homes in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Authorities confirm that the scene is secured on 14th Street West in Bradenton and residents are returning to their homes.

A gas leak in the area forced people to evacuate from their homes to a nearby church on Saturday morning.

According to the Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue Deputy Chief, Eric Center, this was a singular pipe on 14th Street West.

This also caused lanes to be blocked off from 14th Street West to 26th Avenue West to 30th Avenue West for nearly three hours.

All lanes are re-opening, but TECO is remaining on scene to continue repairing the pipe.

The cause of the gas leak remains under investigation.

