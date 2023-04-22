Advertise With Us
Manatee Community Shred Day for personal documents

ShredQuick/Vital Records Control, a professional shredding company that is AAA Certified by the National Association for Information Destruction, provided shredding services.(Manatee Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Clerk of Court hosted a free Community Shred Day event at Manatee County Fairgrounds Saturday, April 22.

The event was held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. an offered residents the opportunity to dispose of personal documents for free in a secure and safe manner.

“As custodians of court and public records, the protection of sensitive information is a top priority of our office,” said Angel Colonneso, Manatee County Clerk & Comptroller. “This is why our office offers residents a way to securely dispose of documents that may contain sensitive information to protect themselves from identity theft.”

Electronic recycling or hard drive destruction services was not available at the event, however they plan to bring these services back to future community shred day events.

