Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Lyrids meteor shower activity to peak this weekend

FILE - The Lyrids, which were first observed 2,700 years ago, are best viewed in the Northern...
FILE - The Lyrids, which were first observed 2,700 years ago, are best viewed in the Northern Hemisphere after moonset and before dawn.(Pixabay)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 1:23 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Sky watchers have an opportunity over the weekend to see one of the oldest known meteor showers.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration says the Lyrids meteor shower is active in 2023 for the second-half of April, but peak viewing is forecast between April 22 and April 23.

The Lyrids, which were first observed 2,700 years ago, are best viewed in the Northern Hemisphere after moonset and before dawn.

Approximately 18 meteors per hour could be counted during peak activity, according to NASA.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anabel Ossombi
Sarasota postal worker accused of stealing checks
Eli Griffin, a Georgia teenager who was left paralyzed after a crash, has died.
Teenager dies weeks after welcome home parade following crash that left him paralyzed
Englewood residents say they are getting the runaround.
Englewood residents still wait on post-Ian relief
Venice is the shark tooth capital of the world, and the city will be proving it this weekend.
Sharks Tooth Festival means a lot to Venice merchants
Venice is a mecca for shark teeth collectors and the reason is simple: Location, location,...
Hunting for shark teeth is easy and addictive, enthusiasts say

Latest News

The Supreme Court is protecting access to an abortion pill for now.
Major SCOTUS abortion decision made
The Bloomington police said officers arrived to find a man in the parking lot with a shotgun,...
Man with gun in custody after standoff near Mall of America
After visiting the address, deputies cited Matthew King and Jason Childs after both confessed...
2 men cited for communicating on emergency dispatch channel
About 2.2 million sledgehammers are part of a recall due to the head possibly loosening...
Sledgehammers recalled due to people suffering head and face injuries while using