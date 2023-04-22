First Alert Traffic: Two left lanes blocked on I-75 southbound near Exit 220 in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol is confirming that two left are currently blocked at I-75 southbound near Exit 220 in Bradenton due to a crash in the area.

Troopers say the crash happened around 11:15 on Saturday morning.

We are unsure if there are any injuries, but traffic is moving slowly right now.

When more information is available we will bring you those details.

This is a developing story.

