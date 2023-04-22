Evacuations underway in Bradenton due to possible gas leak

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Evacuations are underway for residents in Manatee County from 14th Street West to 26th Avenue West to 30th Avenue West due to a possible gas leak in the area.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue with this incident.

Anyone headed in this direction should avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

ABC7 has a crew out on the scene and will provide more information when more details are available.

This is a developing story.

