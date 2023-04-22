Advertise With Us
Evacuations underway in Bradenton due to active gas leak(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Evacuations are underway for residents in Manatee County from 14th Street West to 26th Avenue West to 30th Avenue West due to an active gas leak in the area.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue with this incident.

According to the Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue Deputy Chief, Eric Center, this is a singular pipe on 14th Street West.

Anyone headed in this direction should avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

Center also tells ABC7 that residents who were impacted by this gas leak are being evacuated to a nearby church, but authorities are not giving out the location at this time.

ABC7 has a crew out on the scene and will provide more information when more details are available.

This is a developing story.

