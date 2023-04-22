DEA National Drug Take Back Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department hosted a Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 22. to prevent pill abuse and theft allowing residents to rid their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

The SPD partnered with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Glasser/Schoenbaum Human Services Center and Drug-Free Sarasota for the free and anonymous drop off event hosted from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Residents were encouraged to bring unwanted prescription drugs to two drop-off locations, however the drop-box in the lobby of the Sarasota Police Department is available year-round.

This initiative addressed a vital public safety and public health issue, according to the Sarasota Police Department. Medicines in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue, leading to accidental poisoning, overdose, and abuse.

Unused prescription drugs thrown in the trash can be retrieved, abused, or illegally sold. Proper disposal of unused drugs can save lives and protect the environment. Prescription drugs unused and flushed can contaminate water supplies. This is all according to the Sarasota Police Department.

Drugs received during the SPD Take Back Event. (Sarasota Police Department)

Drop-off sites can collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Only specific sites can accept liquids, needles, or sharps.

During the last National Take-Back Day in October 2022, the DEA collected 324 tons (647,163 lbs.) of expired, unwanted, and unused prescription medications nationwide, according to the SPD.

