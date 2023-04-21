Wellen Park continues to see significant growth

WELLEN PARK, Fla. (WWSB) - Wellen Park currently has a population of 10,000 people with 3,500 new residents every single year, according to Wellen Park President Rick Severance. Severance said the area is trying to stay ahead of growth by continuing to develop the area.

They have five new builders coming on board with three new neighborhoods being built. Severance said one of those neighborhoods is their first age-restricted community. The age-restricted community will be opening its doors on July 1st and provide over 110 highly skilled jobs.

“We have something for literally everyone and that wasn’t the case three to four years ago and we’ve brought all this new inventory on to accommodate the demand that we’re seeing not only from in the State of Florida but from outside of the state as well,” said Severance.

According to Severance, the pandemic showed that it’s not just people from out-of-state moving to the area but in-state as well. With that growth, he said it’s necessary to add medical services and schools in the area.

In August, Wellen Park will be opening its first K-8 charter school on top of the two early childhood development centers they already have.

“It’s not just, you know, folks that are 65 and older. We’re really catering to a dynamic that’s 35 to 45-year-olds and we’ve become that place. If you look behind me, we have a place called the yard, its an outstanding playground and a fun environment for families and for kids. It’s almost multigenerational which we feel is essential if Wellen Park will continue to be successful,” explained Severance.

Severance said they will also be opening up more restaurants and shops downtown to make the area welcoming to people who don’t live in the area. Across the lake, Severance said people can expect to see a fishing pier and shaded area soon, which is currently being constructed.

The area currently has apartments for rent, cottages, luxury homes, and homes for first-time home owners.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.