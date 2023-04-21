Weak front moves through Sunday morning

Advertise With Us
Great boating weather for Saturday with seas running less than 2 feet and a light chop on the waters(WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We will see a nice weekend ahead just slight chance for a few showers on Saturday as a weak system fades away. Look for mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance for a few showers during the late morning and early afternoon. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph turning to the west at 10 later in the day as the sea breeze kicks in. The high at the beach will be in the low 80s and mid to upper 80s as you go inland.

Saturday evening look for partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 70s on a SW wind at 10 mph. Early Sunday morning a weak cold front will move through. This front is just more of a wind shift front than a cold front. Winds will turn to the NNE at 10-15 mph which will bring in some slightly drier air on Sunday.

We will see mostly sunny skies Sunday with breezy conditions at times with temperatures in the upper 60s to start the day and warm into the mid to upper 80s by early afternoon. Should be a nice day.

Monday - Mostly sunny and a high around 88 degrees.

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy skies expected with a 30% chance for some late day showers and a high around 83 degrees.

Wednesday we will see mostly cloudy skies and a good chance for some much needed rain. A weak low pressure will move in late Tuesday through Wednesday and bring a 40% chance for showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs on Wednesday will warm into the low to mid 80s.

Weekend should be rain free for most(WWSB)

Thursday we will still see mostly cloudy skies with a 40% chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms as the weather pattern stays a bit unsettled. Temperatures will be near seasonable reading which are 64 for a low and 84 for the high.

